Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 97.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.30.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $72,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $337,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,581 shares of company stock worth $26,901,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $331.56. 90,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

