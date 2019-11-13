Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $166.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total value of $1,315,325.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,768,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,061,478.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,466 shares of company stock valued at $32,079,065. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

