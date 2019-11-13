Keybank National Association OH Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of TriMas worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,498,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in TriMas by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 319,943 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 21.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 174,332 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 49.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriMas by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $81,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $768,533. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,033. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.