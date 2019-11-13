Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $59,082,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 111,155 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.59. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

