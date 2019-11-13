Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLGF) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, 12,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 4,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinder Morgan Canada in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMLGF)

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

