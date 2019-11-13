Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €46.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price target from equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.72 ($62.47).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €33.24 ($38.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €28.24 ($32.84) and a twelve month high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a market cap of $549.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.47 and its 200 day moving average is €35.51.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.