Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $573.80

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and last traded at GBX 573 ($7.49), with a volume of 1750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.52) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 491.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.