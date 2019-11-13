Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Stock Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,668,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510,723 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy comprises about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $172,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,267. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

