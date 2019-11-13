Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.85

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 10050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 348.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

