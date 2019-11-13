LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 547,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,142,743. The company has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

