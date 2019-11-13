La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.12% and a negative net margin of 891.53%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 520,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.07. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LJPC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

