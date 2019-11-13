Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

60.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $99.01 million 0.84 $1.46 million $0.41 25.29 Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -0.49% 1.67% 1.42% Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40%

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Ocugen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves for use in rescue operations; and protective products, such as gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to North American safety and mill supply distributors through a customer service group, regional sales managers, and independent sales representatives. It serves end user industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plant, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuary, and high technology electronics manufacturer industries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.