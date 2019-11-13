Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Declares GBX 11.60 Dividend

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LAND traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 895.40 ($11.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 983.20 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 851.48.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 739 ($9.66) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 761 ($9.94) to GBX 784 ($10.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 915.70 ($11.97).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.