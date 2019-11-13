Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LXS. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.07 ($69.84).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €61.98 ($72.07). 426,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a fifty-two week high of €62.36 ($72.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.18 and its 200 day moving average is €53.11.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.