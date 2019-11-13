Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the September 30th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

