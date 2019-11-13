LATOKEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,797.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $31.54 million and $4,797.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, COSS and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00240646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01466817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00147981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

