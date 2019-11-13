Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lawson Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

