LCI Industries to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

LCII traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 89,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $543,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,542 shares of company stock worth $906,943. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LCI Industries by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 96,017 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

