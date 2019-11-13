Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Goldman Sachs Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 215 ($2.81)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.65. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,644 ($34.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider George Lewis bought 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044.10 ($1,364.30). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,740 shares of company stock worth $653,788 in the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

