Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 68.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,027 shares of company stock worth $4,421,734 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

