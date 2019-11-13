LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Insider Valerie Kay Sells 1,900 Shares

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $778,835.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $22,382.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,592. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.