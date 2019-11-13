Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lennar by 61.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 269,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $52,719.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.