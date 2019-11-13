Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Walter J. Haas Sells 50,749 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $867,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Walter J. Haas sold 22,321 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $380,796.26.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after buying an additional 1,392,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 848,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after buying an additional 3,193,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after buying an additional 470,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,003,152 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

