Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price for the company. Shore Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.25) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 183.85 ($2.40).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.25 ($2.56). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.94.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

