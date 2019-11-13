Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Linde stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,928. Linde has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $207.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.