Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,649. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

