Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after purchasing an additional 230,937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 748,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,787. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,983. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

