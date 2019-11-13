Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 58,145 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,145 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Repligen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Repligen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Repligen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 243,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,801. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,485,547.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

