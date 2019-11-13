Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.41 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000. Perficient accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 397.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

PRFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 201,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

