LivaNova Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,455 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,535% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $73,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $126,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LivaNova by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,788 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after purchasing an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,661.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 369,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 284,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 3,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,892. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
