LivaNova Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,455 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,535% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $73,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $126,840.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LivaNova by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,788 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after purchasing an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,661.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 369,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 284,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 3,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,892. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.