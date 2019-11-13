Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $386.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

