Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 224 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.71. 40,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

