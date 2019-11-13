Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $133.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $16.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,761.20. The stock had a trading volume of 172,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,252. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,758.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,838.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $885.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

