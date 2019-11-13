Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases New Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, EVP James Matthew Darden sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $237,432.00. Also, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,926,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.33. 5,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.