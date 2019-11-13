Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 731 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $7,842,582. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.50. The company has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

