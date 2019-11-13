Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,745 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 230,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 3.71. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. MKM Partners downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

