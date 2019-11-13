Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.22

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $210.22 and last traded at $209.92, with a volume of 44723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.81.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

