Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $318.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,931. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

