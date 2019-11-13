Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $270,000 Holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.

GAMR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91.

