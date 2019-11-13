Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.30% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 223,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,557. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

