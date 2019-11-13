Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,132 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

