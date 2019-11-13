Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.