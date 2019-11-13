LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

