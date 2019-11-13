Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,835. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

