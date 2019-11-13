Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $852,816,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,618,000 after purchasing an additional 491,522 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,224. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.