MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 235 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,139. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.28.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.