MACRO Consulting Group Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.05.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $10.14 on Wednesday, hitting $148.72. 46,298,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,618. The company has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

