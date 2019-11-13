MACRO Consulting Group Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. 4,028,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,017. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

