MACRO Consulting Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MACRO Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 3.6% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

NYSE:MKL traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,436. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total transaction of $348,774.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,817,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.91, for a total transaction of $298,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,852,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,570. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

