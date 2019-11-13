Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 927.3% in October

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 927.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

